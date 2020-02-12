Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 424.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 13,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,937. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.