Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

