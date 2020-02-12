Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Down 60.2% in January

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ESEA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,911. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESEA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

