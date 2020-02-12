Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EUTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

