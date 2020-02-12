Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS.

NYSE:RE opened at $291.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.89. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $208.01 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.88.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Earnings History for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit