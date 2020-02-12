Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Issues Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS.

NYSE:RE opened at $291.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.89. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $208.01 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.88.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

