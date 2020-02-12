Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

