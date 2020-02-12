Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

