Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

