Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $3.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Laidlaw began coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 199,695 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 824,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 8,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,233. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

