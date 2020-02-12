Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 6th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Facebook worth $321,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. 13,719,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $599.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

