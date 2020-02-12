Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

