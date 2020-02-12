FansTime (FTI) Price Up 26.5% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. FansTime has a total market cap of $981,873.00 and approximately $125,564.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

