Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 178,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,252 shares of company stock worth $68,521 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 116,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $450.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

