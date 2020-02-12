FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. 128,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.99. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FB Financial by 3,218.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 223,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.