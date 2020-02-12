Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 129.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. 1,013,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,497. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

