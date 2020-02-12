Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.