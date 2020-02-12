Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,252 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $144,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,390. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 3,406,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,533. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.