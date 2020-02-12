Fiera Capital Corp Buys 306,762 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,762 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 6.86% of Graco worth $595,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

