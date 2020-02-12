Fiera Capital Corp Has $302.87 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,205 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises about 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.02% of IHS Markit worth $302,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $64,715,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,193. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

