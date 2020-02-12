Fiera Capital Corp Sells 83,448 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,448 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $73,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,638,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 896,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 772,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,083. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7,352.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

