Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Raised by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 2,645,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

