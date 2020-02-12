First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Trading Up 1.2%

First Bankers Trustshares Inc (OTCMKTS:FBTT)’s share price were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.