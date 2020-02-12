First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,966. The company has a market cap of $471.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.