First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 33.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,800 shares of company stock worth $376,813. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.