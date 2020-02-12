First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.88 EPS.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 882,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,831. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.