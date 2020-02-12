First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 428,500 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 192.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Brighthouse Financial worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

