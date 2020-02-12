First Trust Advisors LP Buys 74,240 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

