First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.66 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,422,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,879,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,099 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

