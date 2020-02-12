First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 289,056 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,056 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of TCF Financial worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.