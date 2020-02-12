First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.30, 1,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 209.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 10.84% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

