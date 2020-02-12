First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) Shares Up 1.7%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

