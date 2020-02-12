First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.99, 2,128 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

