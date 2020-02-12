First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FGB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

