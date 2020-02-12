Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 115,826 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 50.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 74,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.