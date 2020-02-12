Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 3,128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 82,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

