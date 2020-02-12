Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluidigm updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.34. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.