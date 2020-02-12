Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluidigm updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.34. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

FLDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History for Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit