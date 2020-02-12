FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their target price on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. FMC has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

