Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,874,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $101,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

