ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG) Trading 11% Higher

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:FVRG) traded up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 7,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 19,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

ForeverGreen Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FVRG)

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of meal replacement shakes, nutritional beverages, and marine phytoplankton products. It offers Prodigy-5, nutritional shot that provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and energy; PowerStrips, a topical product for temporary relief of minor aches and pains; SolarStrips, a raw food nutrition supplement; and BeautyStrips that consist of a face mask and a serum to enhance the healthy and youthful appearance of skin.

