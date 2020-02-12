Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE FET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 568,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

