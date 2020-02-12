Forward Air Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. 152,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

