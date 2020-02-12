Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.73, with a volume of 121932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

