Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.87 for the period. Franklin Street Properties also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.20 EPS.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Street Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,396. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

