Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 78,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,292,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 127,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

