Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

