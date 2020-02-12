Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,604.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,589,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,065,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 41,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.