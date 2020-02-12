Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FNKO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Funko from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

