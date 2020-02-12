Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

TheStreet cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FNKO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Funko from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit