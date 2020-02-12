FY2019 EPS Estimates for Viewray Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Viewray in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Viewray by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

