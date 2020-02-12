FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFC. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.09.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$152.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$107.00 and a 12 month high of C$155.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,952,209.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

