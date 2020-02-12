FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,496,000.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.