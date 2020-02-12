FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,496,000.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit